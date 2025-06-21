1,350 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Acquired by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,649,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMI shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.6%

Valmont Industries stock opened at $318.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.70. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $969.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.