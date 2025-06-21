OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) versus Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Financial Contrast

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OFG Bancorp and Northern Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFG Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Northern Trust 2 8 2 0 2.00

OFG Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.20%. Northern Trust has a consensus target price of $108.42, suggesting a potential downside of 3.07%. Given OFG Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OFG Bancorp is more favorable than Northern Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 22.10% 15.23% 1.69% Northern Trust 13.93% 13.73% 1.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Northern Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Northern Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp $873.53 million 2.10 $198.17 million $4.17 9.81 Northern Trust $16.06 billion 1.35 $2.03 billion $10.72 10.43

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than OFG Bancorp. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. OFG Bancorp pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Trust pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. OFG Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

OFG Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Trust has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Northern Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats Northern Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; and separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs. Further, the company engages in the insurance agency and reinsurance businesses; administration and servicing of retirement plans; and various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and U.S. Treasury securities and money market instruments. Additionally, it offers money management and investment banking services; and engages in the asset/liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company provides investment brokerage, transactional, international trade financing, residential mortgage, and consumer finance services. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; muti-asset and alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

