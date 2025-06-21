Garde Capital Inc. Invests $1.84 Million in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3156 dividend. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.