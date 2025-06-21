Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 637 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

COWZ opened at $54.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

