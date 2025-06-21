Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 104,625.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PEY stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0855 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

