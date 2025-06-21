Critical Analysis: Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP) & Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP – Get Free Report) and Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Xcorporeal and Biosig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A Biosig Technologies N/A -5,336.99% -398.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xcorporeal and Biosig Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Biosig Technologies $40,000.00 4,572.75 -$10.33 million N/A N/A

Xcorporeal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biosig Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Xcorporeal and Biosig Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcorporeal 0 0 0 0 0.00 Biosig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Biosig Technologies has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.25%. Given Biosig Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Biosig Technologies is more favorable than Xcorporeal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Biosig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Biosig Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biosig Technologies beats Xcorporeal on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcorporeal

Xcorporeal, Inc. is in the process of liquidation and dissolution, pursuant to the plan adopted by board of directors of the company on February 4, 2010. The company has formed the liquidating trust, Xcorporeal, Inc. Liquidating Trust, and transferred all of its assets to the trust for the purpose of completing the liquidation and dissolution of the company. Previously, it operated as a medical device company, which was engaged in the development of an extra-corporeal platform technology to be used in devices to replace the function of various human organs. Xcorporeal, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

About Biosig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures. The company has a research agreement with Mayo Foundation to develop an AI- and machine learning-powered software for PURE EP system. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

