First PREMIER Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 373.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 59.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. Black Hills Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.73 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

