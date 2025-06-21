First PREMIER Bank Lowers Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,997,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,530,000 after acquiring an additional 467,355 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,999,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982,783 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,990,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.9%

MDU stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

