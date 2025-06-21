Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $638,050,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $298,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $185,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,496,859,000 after buying an additional 928,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $461,600,000 after buying an additional 658,644 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $190.00 target price on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.13.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $148.85 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

