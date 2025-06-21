T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. HSBC downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $221.52 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.74 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $16,074,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,274,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,397,166,625.84. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,360 shares of company stock worth $63,022,219. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

