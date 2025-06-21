Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,716.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This trade represents a 41.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,184 shares of company stock worth $1,376,179 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEEV stock opened at $279.28 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.41 and a 12-month high of $291.69. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.19.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

