Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Increased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Morton Community Bank grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Sysco by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Sysco Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

