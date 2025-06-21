Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Modiv Industrial has a payout ratio of 835.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 134.5%.

Modiv Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:MDV opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. Modiv Industrial has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $147.30 million, a PE ratio of -161.70 and a beta of -0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Modiv Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre acquired 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $44,006.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,000. This represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,835 shares of company stock worth $97,737 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv Industrial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Modiv Industrial stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) by 129.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,645 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.45% of Modiv Industrial worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

