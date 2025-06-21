LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of SCD stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $17.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

