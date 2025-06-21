First PREMIER Bank Makes New Investment in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 864 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 11.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 7,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN opened at $106.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $187.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

