212,964 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Bought by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 212,964 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,918,000. NetEase comprises 3.2% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in NetEase by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,725,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,818 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,632,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,088,000 after purchasing an additional 354,273 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,599,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,137,000 after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,649,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,395,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,365,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,023,000 after buying an additional 1,107,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NTES stock opened at $128.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.67. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $133.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTES. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

