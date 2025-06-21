Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 124.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

APLE stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,931.92. This represents a 1.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 72,553 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10,235.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 137,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

