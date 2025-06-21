Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA) Position Decreased by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD trimmed its position in shares of Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 963,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 177,798 shares during the period. Macro Bank comprises about 10.6% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 1.51% of Macro Bank worth $72,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macro Bank by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 570,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,188,000 after purchasing an additional 328,800 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Macro Bank by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 539,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,161,000 after purchasing an additional 247,070 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Macro Bank by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 485,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,970,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in Macro Bank by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 339,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in Macro Bank by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 302,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after purchasing an additional 127,678 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMA. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Macro Bank in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Macro Bank from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

NYSE:BMA opened at $70.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.67. Macro Bank Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $759.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.49 billion. Macro Bank had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macro Bank Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

