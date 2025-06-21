100 Shares in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,829 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,166 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $850.00 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $914.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $755.43 and its 200 day moving average is $715.99. The company has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $807.06.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

