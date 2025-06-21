ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.1%
NYSE:EMO opened at $46.83 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
