ArrowMark Financial Corp. (BANX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ BANX opened at $21.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. ArrowMark Financial has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

