ArrowMark Financial Corp. (BANX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.
ArrowMark Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ BANX opened at $21.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. ArrowMark Financial has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $21.67.
ArrowMark Financial Company Profile
