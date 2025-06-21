Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Plans Final Dividend of $0.12

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.

Charter Hall Retail REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.84, a P/E/G ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.60.

Insider Activity at Charter Hall Retail REIT

In related news, insider David Harrison purchased 100,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.50 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of A$353,423.00 ($228,014.84). 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Hall Retail REIT Company Profile

Charter Hall Retail REIT is the leading owner of property for convenience retailers. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). Charter Hall is one of Australia’s leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers.

