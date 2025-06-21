Brewster Financial Planning LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brewster Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 26.9% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Brewster Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $36,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $326.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $337.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.36 and its 200 day moving average is $319.08.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

