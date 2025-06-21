Brewster Financial Planning LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2025

Brewster Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 26.9% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Brewster Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $36,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $326.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $337.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.36 and its 200 day moving average is $319.08.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.