Applied Capital LLC Has $12.64 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Applied Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,101 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 6.2% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,696,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,837,000 after purchasing an additional 199,202 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,603,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,504,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,563,000 after purchasing an additional 640,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 131,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 18.7%

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $31.19.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

