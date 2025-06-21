10,000 Shares in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Purchased by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $679,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 391.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.15. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $77.67 and a 12-month high of $99.51.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.5245 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.