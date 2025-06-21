Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires 30,305 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 122.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,305 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $23.84.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

