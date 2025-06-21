Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.