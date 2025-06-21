Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Stock Position Lifted by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,173,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 346,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 136,068 shares during the period. Finally, SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $29.03 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.