Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,473 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Medpace worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Medpace by 2,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Medpace by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.30.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total value of $516,715.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,998 shares in the company, valued at $904,856.36. This trade represents a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP stock opened at $309.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.48. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.05 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.