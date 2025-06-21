Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 8.3% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,123,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $94.88 and a 12 month high of $121.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

