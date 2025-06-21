Applied Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Applied Capital LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.