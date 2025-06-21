Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Bought by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 109.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the quarter. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF makes up about 0.3% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Designs Corp raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Financial Designs Corp now owns 182,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $32.08.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

