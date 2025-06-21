Register Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 245.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.25.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.06. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

