Enersys (NYSE:ENS) vs. Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) Financial Contrast

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) and Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Enersys and Zeo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Enersys alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enersys 10.05% 22.12% 10.59% Zeo Energy -11.41% N/A -15.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enersys and Zeo Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enersys $3.62 billion 0.90 $363.73 million $9.01 9.24 Zeo Energy $73.24 million 1.89 -$3.19 million ($0.57) -4.91

Enersys has higher revenue and earnings than Zeo Energy. Zeo Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enersys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Enersys has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zeo Energy has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Enersys shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Enersys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Zeo Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enersys and Zeo Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enersys 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zeo Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Enersys currently has a consensus price target of $117.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.18%. Given Enersys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enersys is more favorable than Zeo Energy.

Summary

Enersys beats Zeo Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enersys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. The Motive Power segment provides power solutions for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as automated guided vehicles, mining equipment, and diesel locomotive starting and other rail equipment. The Specialty offers batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in automotive and over-the-road trucks; and energy solutions for satellites, spacecraft, commercial aircraft, military land vehicles, aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical devices and equipment. The New Venture segment provides energy storage and management systems for demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles. The company also offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Zeo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes. Its residential solar energy systems comprise solar panels, inverters, and racking systems. It also offers insulation services, such as adding insulation to a home's attic or walls; energy efficiency equipment, including hybrid electric water heaters and swimming pool pumps; battery-based energy storage systems; and roofing services. Zeo Energy Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Enersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.