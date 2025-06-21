Castleview Partners LLC Sells 4,471 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Castleview Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $182.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.82 and a 200-day moving average of $150.99. The stock has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.93 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.