Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 33,677 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

