Castleview Partners LLC Sells 3,351 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Castleview Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QLD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $107.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average of $102.48. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.36. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $120.68.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

