Castleview Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Castleview Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 114.0% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 119.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Up 0.4%

PGR opened at $261.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.44. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.88.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.04, for a total value of $110,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,084.80. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $351,985.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,025,375.28. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,157 shares of company stock worth $9,352,400. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

