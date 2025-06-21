Castleview Partners LLC Buys 7,145 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 449.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,956,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,520,000 after acquiring an additional 298,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,035,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,045,000 after buying an additional 235,504 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $455,550,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,911,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,574,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.30 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.34. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

