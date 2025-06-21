Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Sold by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $999,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,571,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,480,000 after purchasing an additional 259,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,649,000 after purchasing an additional 191,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $447.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $473.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.87. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $535.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,848.08. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

