TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Position Boosted by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. TransUnion makes up 0.7% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.44. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $113.17.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $82,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,563.28. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,180. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

