Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) vs. Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Head to Head Comparison

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) and Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and Rezolute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aadi Bioscience -246.06% -71.87% -57.28% Rezolute N/A -70.09% -63.08%

Volatility & Risk

Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rezolute has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aadi Bioscience 0 5 0 0 2.00 Rezolute 0 0 6 1 3.14

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aadi Bioscience and Rezolute, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Aadi Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $1.67, indicating a potential downside of 18.70%. Rezolute has a consensus target price of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 187.92%. Given Rezolute’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rezolute is more favorable than Aadi Bioscience.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Rezolute shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Rezolute shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and Rezolute”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aadi Bioscience $25.07 million 2.02 -$65.76 million ($2.35) -0.87 Rezolute N/A N/A -$68.46 million ($1.15) -3.57

Aadi Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Rezolute. Rezolute is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aadi Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rezolute beats Aadi Bioscience on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aadi Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers, including indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

About Rezolute

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It is also developing RZ402, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in clinical trial for the chronic treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as AntriaBio, Inc. and changed its name to Rezolute, Inc. in December 2017. Rezolute, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.