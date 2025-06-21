Logility Supply Chain Solutions (NASDAQ:LGTY) versus Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Head to Head Comparison

Logility Supply Chain Solutions (NASDAQ:LGTY – Get Free Report) and Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Logility Supply Chain Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Livento Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Logility Supply Chain Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Logility Supply Chain Solutions and Livento Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logility Supply Chain Solutions $101.87 million 4.73 $11.37 million ($0.01) -1,429.00 Livento Group $1.69 million 3.66 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Logility Supply Chain Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Livento Group.

Profitability

This table compares Logility Supply Chain Solutions and Livento Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logility Supply Chain Solutions -0.54% 5.52% 3.89% Livento Group -59.52% -2.33% -2.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Logility Supply Chain Solutions and Livento Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logility Supply Chain Solutions 0 2 0 0 2.00 Livento Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Logility Supply Chain Solutions has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livento Group has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Logility Supply Chain Solutions beats Livento Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logility Supply Chain Solutions

Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc. is a provider of AI-first supply chain management solutions engineered to help organizations build sustainable digital supply chains. Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc., formerly known as American Software Inc., is based in ATLANTA.

About Livento Group

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production business. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; development and licensing of Elisee, a software product that can capture data and create predictive behavior based on client inputs that assist the client in establishing its investment portfolio; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

