TT International Asset Management LTD Purchases New Holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 747.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 3.3%

BRBR opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.50. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 133.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BellRing Brands news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $96,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,611.24. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,218.68. This represents a 5.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,392 shares of company stock valued at $437,399. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

