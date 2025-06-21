Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial makes up about 0.5% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,346,000 after purchasing an additional 672,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,588,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,637,000 after purchasing an additional 630,255 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after purchasing an additional 76,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,448,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,207,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,088,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE SF opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.93. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.27 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

