Contrasting Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) & Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo 4.10% 4.26% 2.70% Viant Technology 0.69% -4.72% -3.05%

Risk and Volatility

Vimeo has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viant Technology has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 2 2 0 2.50 Viant Technology 0 0 8 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vimeo and Viant Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vimeo presently has a consensus target price of $7.35, suggesting a potential upside of 85.14%. Viant Technology has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.35%. Given Vimeo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Viant Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Viant Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Vimeo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Viant Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vimeo and Viant Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $417.01 million 1.57 $27.01 million $0.10 39.70 Viant Technology $289.23 million 2.75 $2.36 million $0.11 115.45

Vimeo has higher revenue and earnings than Viant Technology. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viant Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vimeo beats Viant Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, and digital agencies. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel DSP for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and Direct Access, a path optimization program. In addition, it provides campaign analysis and data intelligence tool that empowers customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; and self-service platform that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies, as well as marketers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

