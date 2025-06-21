First PREMIER Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $120.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.92. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.33 and a twelve month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.23.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

