Weaver Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for approximately 1.3% of Weaver Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 899.2% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 31.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Shopify by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.66.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

