Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Cincinnati Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ CINF opened at $145.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.49. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $113.70 and a one year high of $161.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,889,000 after purchasing an additional 173,343 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CINF

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.