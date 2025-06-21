Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.5% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $600,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,651,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,293 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,915,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

